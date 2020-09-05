Fire on tanker off Sri Lanka under control, ship towed away

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The fire on a large oil tanker off Sri Lanka’s coast has been brought under control but is still not extinguished. Four tug boats, three Sri Lankan navy ships and four Indian ships have been battling the fire the MT New Diamond since Thursday. Sri Lanka’s navy says the tanker with nearly 2 million barrels of crude oil was drifting about 20 nautical miles from Sri Lanka’s eastern coast and on Friday evening a tug boat towed it to the deep sea away from land. The fire killed one of the crew and injured another. Both are Filipino. The navy says the fire began in an engine room boiler but had not spread to the tanker’s oil storage area and no leak has been reported.