Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 39, Missouri Valley 6
AC/GC 43, Central Decatur, Leon 7
Anamosa 42, Beckman, Dyersville 28
Atlantic 21, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 10
B-G-M 21, H-L-V, Victor 18
Ballard 28, Carlisle 14
Belle Plaine 32, Pekin 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 49, Sioux City, North 12
Bondurant Farrar 42, Boone 0
Camanche 42, Independence 18
Cascade,Western Dubuque 42, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 36
Cedar Falls 39, Waterloo, West 0
Cedar Rapids, Washington 28, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 21
Center Point-Urbana 26, Marion 0
Central Clinton, DeWitt 34, Davenport, West 7
Central Lyon 40, West Sioux 0
Clear Creek-Amana 41, Muscatine 21
Colo-NESCO 40, Tri-County, Thornburg 8
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 20, Des Moines, North 14
Dallas Center-Grimes 35, North Polk, Alleman 14
Davenport, North 40, Burlington 7
Davis County, Bloomfield 38, Albia 27
Decorah 21, Crestwood, Cresco 20
Des Moines Christian 36, Chariton 0
Des Moines, Roosevelt 62, Des Moines, East 10
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 22, Valley, West Des Moines 0
Dubuque, Senior 17, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 14
Durant-Bennett 49, Louisa-Muscatine 0
Eagle Grove 26, West Central Valley, Stuart 24
East Marshall, LeGrand 20, BCLUW, Conrad 6
Easton Valley 85, Central City 0
Edgewood-Colesburg 14, Starmont 0
Emmetsburg 34, Algona 27
Epworth, Western Dubuque 40, Dubuque, Hempstead 37
Estherville Lincoln Central 35, MOC-Floyd Valley 6
Fort Dodge 36, Sioux City, East 20
Fort Madison 28, Centerville 12
Glenwood 37, Treynor 0
Grinnell 48, South Tama County, Tama 13
Grundy Center 35, Dike-New Hartford 0
Harlan 21, Pella 18
Hudson 6, Jesup 0, 2OT
Humboldt 28, Storm Lake 7
Indianola 27, Norwalk 25
Interstate 35,Truro 37, Clarke, Osceola 0
Iowa City West 56, Iowa City High 20
Iowa Falls-Alden 21, New Hampton 20
Janesville 52, AGWSR, Ackley 26
Johnston 42, Des Moines, Lincoln 8
Kee, Lansing 55, West Central, Maynard 14
Kingsley-Pierson 34, West Bend-Mallard 0
Knoxville 27, Keokuk 26
Lamoni 56, Grand View Christian 0
Lawton-Bronson 14, Alta-Aurelia 7
Lenox 67, East Union, Afton 0
Lewis Central 49, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 28
Linn-Mar, Marion 24, Cedar Rapids Xavier 20
Logan-Magnolia 28, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 7
MFL-Mar-Mac 35, Alburnett 13
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 20, MVAO-CO-U 16
Marshalltown 42, Newton 8
Martensdale-St. Marys 68, Seymour 0
Meskwaki Settlement School 74, GMG, Garwin 50
Monticello 49, Bellevue 20
Mount Ayr 41, Nodaway Valley 13
Mount Vernon 41, Oelwein 20
Murray 72, Melcher-Dallas 30
Nashua-Plainfield 30, Postville 6
Nevada 63, Roland-Story, Story City 6
New London 50, WACO, Wayland 10
Newman Catholic, Mason City 28, Bishop Garrigan 13
North Butler, Greene 28, Central Springs 12
North Fayette Valley 35, Sumner-Fredericksburg 7
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 34, Riceville 12
North Linn, Troy Mills 36, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 22
North Mahaska, New Sharon 48, Colfax-Mingo 12
Northeast, Goose Lake 20, North Cedar, Stanwood 14
Northwood-Kensett 66, Clarksville 12
OA-BCIG 27, Spirit Lake 21
Okoboji, Milford 17, North Union 13
Oskaloosa 21, Ottumwa 14
PAC-LM 49, Manson Northwest Webster 13
PCM, Monroe 42, Pella Christian 7
Panorama, Panora 41, Clarinda 31
Pleasant Valley 24, North Scott, Eldridge 10
Pleasantville 56, Lynnville-Sully 29
Regina, Iowa City 21, Clear Lake 20
Ridge View 27, Cherokee, Washington 7
Riverside, Oakland 36, West Monona 2
Saint Ansgar 23, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6
Sheldon 21, South O’Brien, Paullina 0
Shenandoah 28, Sidney 20
Sibley-Ocheyedan 19, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 18
Sigourney-Keota 48, Union Community, LaPorte City 14
Sioux Center 20, Western Christian 14
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 16, East Sac County 6
South Central Calhoun 34, Greene County 7
South Hamilton, Jewell 45, Madrid 6
South Hardin 19, Denver 7
South Winneshiek, Calmar 33, North Tama, Traer 6
Southeast Polk 29, Ankeny Centennial 0
Southeast Valley 32, IKM-Manning 22
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 62, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 14
Southwest Valley 46, Red Oak 7
Spencer 35, Denison-Schleswig 7
Springville 88, Central Elkader 0
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 30, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 8
St. Mary’s, Remsen 52, Harris-Lake Park 0
Tripoli 42, Midland, Wyoming 6
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 42, Rockford 33
Underwood 41, Tri-Center, Neola 8
Unity Christian 27, Woodbury Central, Moville 13
Urbandale 40, Ames 13
Van Buren, Keosauqua 40, Central Lee, Donnellson 21
Van Meter 40, Earlham 0
Vinton-Shellsburg 7, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 6
Wahlert, Dubuque 51, Waterloo, East 18
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 33, East Buchanan, Winthrop 8
Washington 33, Solon 18
Waukee 21, Ankeny 17
Waukon 45, Waverly-Shell Rock 10
Webster City 55, Carroll 0
West Burlington/Notre Dame 42, Fairfield 14
West Delaware, Manchester 55, Clinton 6
West Fork, Sheffield 18, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 7
West Hancock, Britt 13, Forest City 7, OT
West Liberty 20, West Branch 7
West Lyon, Inwood 28, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0
West Marshall, State Center 33, Aplington-Parkersburg 19
Westwood, Sloan 41, Akron-Westfield 20
Williamsburg 40, Benton Community 22
Winterset 41, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 14
Woodward-Granger 42, Ogden 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Charles City vs. Union Community, LaPorte City, ccd.
Clear Lake vs. Osage, ccd.
Hinton vs. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars, ccd.
Lone Tree vs. Twin Cedars, Bussey, ppd.
Mason City vs. Fort Dodge, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/