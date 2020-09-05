 Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

12:10 am Iowa sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 39, Missouri Valley 6

AC/GC 43, Central Decatur, Leon 7

Anamosa 42, Beckman, Dyersville 28

Atlantic 21, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 10

B-G-M 21, H-L-V, Victor 18

Ballard 28, Carlisle 14

Belle Plaine 32, Pekin 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 49, Sioux City, North 12

Bondurant Farrar 42, Boone 0

Camanche 42, Independence 18

Cascade,Western Dubuque 42, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 36

Cedar Falls 39, Waterloo, West 0

Cedar Rapids, Washington 28, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 21

Center Point-Urbana 26, Marion 0

Central Clinton, DeWitt 34, Davenport, West 7

Central Lyon 40, West Sioux 0

Clear Creek-Amana 41, Muscatine 21

Colo-NESCO 40, Tri-County, Thornburg 8

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 20, Des Moines, North 14

Dallas Center-Grimes 35, North Polk, Alleman 14

Davenport, North 40, Burlington 7

Davis County, Bloomfield 38, Albia 27

Decorah 21, Crestwood, Cresco 20

Des Moines Christian 36, Chariton 0

Des Moines, Roosevelt 62, Des Moines, East 10

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 22, Valley, West Des Moines 0

Dubuque, Senior 17, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 14

Durant-Bennett 49, Louisa-Muscatine 0

Eagle Grove 26, West Central Valley, Stuart 24

East Marshall, LeGrand 20, BCLUW, Conrad 6

Easton Valley 85, Central City 0

Edgewood-Colesburg 14, Starmont 0

Emmetsburg 34, Algona 27

Epworth, Western Dubuque 40, Dubuque, Hempstead 37

Estherville Lincoln Central 35, MOC-Floyd Valley 6

Fort Dodge 36, Sioux City, East 20

Fort Madison 28, Centerville 12

Glenwood 37, Treynor 0

Grinnell 48, South Tama County, Tama 13

Grundy Center 35, Dike-New Hartford 0

Harlan 21, Pella 18

Hudson 6, Jesup 0, 2OT

Humboldt 28, Storm Lake 7

Indianola 27, Norwalk 25

Interstate 35,Truro 37, Clarke, Osceola 0

Iowa City West 56, Iowa City High 20

Iowa Falls-Alden 21, New Hampton 20

Janesville 52, AGWSR, Ackley 26

Johnston 42, Des Moines, Lincoln 8

Kee, Lansing 55, West Central, Maynard 14

Kingsley-Pierson 34, West Bend-Mallard 0

Knoxville 27, Keokuk 26

Lamoni 56, Grand View Christian 0

Lawton-Bronson 14, Alta-Aurelia 7

Lenox 67, East Union, Afton 0

Lewis Central 49, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 28

Linn-Mar, Marion 24, Cedar Rapids Xavier 20

Logan-Magnolia 28, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 7

MFL-Mar-Mac 35, Alburnett 13

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 20, MVAO-CO-U 16

Marshalltown 42, Newton 8

Martensdale-St. Marys 68, Seymour 0

Meskwaki Settlement School 74, GMG, Garwin 50

Monticello 49, Bellevue 20

Mount Ayr 41, Nodaway Valley 13

Mount Vernon 41, Oelwein 20

Murray 72, Melcher-Dallas 30

Nashua-Plainfield 30, Postville 6

Nevada 63, Roland-Story, Story City 6

New London 50, WACO, Wayland 10

Newman Catholic, Mason City 28, Bishop Garrigan 13

North Butler, Greene 28, Central Springs 12

North Fayette Valley 35, Sumner-Fredericksburg 7

North Iowa, Buffalo Center 34, Riceville 12

North Linn, Troy Mills 36, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 22

North Mahaska, New Sharon 48, Colfax-Mingo 12

Northeast, Goose Lake 20, North Cedar, Stanwood 14

Northwood-Kensett 66, Clarksville 12

OA-BCIG 27, Spirit Lake 21

Okoboji, Milford 17, North Union 13

Oskaloosa 21, Ottumwa 14

PAC-LM 49, Manson Northwest Webster 13

PCM, Monroe 42, Pella Christian 7

Panorama, Panora 41, Clarinda 31

Pleasant Valley 24, North Scott, Eldridge 10

Pleasantville 56, Lynnville-Sully 29

Regina, Iowa City 21, Clear Lake 20

Ridge View 27, Cherokee, Washington 7

Riverside, Oakland 36, West Monona 2

Saint Ansgar 23, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6

Sheldon 21, South O’Brien, Paullina 0

Shenandoah 28, Sidney 20

Sibley-Ocheyedan 19, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 18

Sigourney-Keota 48, Union Community, LaPorte City 14

Sioux Center 20, Western Christian 14

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 16, East Sac County 6

South Central Calhoun 34, Greene County 7

South Hamilton, Jewell 45, Madrid 6

South Hardin 19, Denver 7

South Winneshiek, Calmar 33, North Tama, Traer 6

Southeast Polk 29, Ankeny Centennial 0

Southeast Valley 32, IKM-Manning 22

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 62, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 14

Southwest Valley 46, Red Oak 7

Spencer 35, Denison-Schleswig 7

Springville 88, Central Elkader 0

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 30, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 8

St. Mary’s, Remsen 52, Harris-Lake Park 0

Tripoli 42, Midland, Wyoming 6

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 42, Rockford 33

Underwood 41, Tri-Center, Neola 8

Unity Christian 27, Woodbury Central, Moville 13

Urbandale 40, Ames 13

Van Buren, Keosauqua 40, Central Lee, Donnellson 21

Van Meter 40, Earlham 0

Vinton-Shellsburg 7, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 6

Wahlert, Dubuque 51, Waterloo, East 18

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 33, East Buchanan, Winthrop 8

Washington 33, Solon 18

Waukee 21, Ankeny 17

Waukon 45, Waverly-Shell Rock 10

Webster City 55, Carroll 0

West Burlington/Notre Dame 42, Fairfield 14

West Delaware, Manchester 55, Clinton 6

West Fork, Sheffield 18, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 7

West Hancock, Britt 13, Forest City 7, OT

West Liberty 20, West Branch 7

West Lyon, Inwood 28, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0

West Marshall, State Center 33, Aplington-Parkersburg 19

Westwood, Sloan 41, Akron-Westfield 20

Williamsburg 40, Benton Community 22

Winterset 41, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 14

Woodward-Granger 42, Ogden 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Charles City vs. Union Community, LaPorte City, ccd.

Clear Lake vs. Osage, ccd.

Hinton vs. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars, ccd.

Lone Tree vs. Twin Cedars, Bussey, ppd.

Mason City vs. Fort Dodge, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

