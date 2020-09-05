Goodhue County newborn deaths case closer to answers thanks to donors

FRONTENAC, Minn. (KTTC) - For decades, a mystery in Goodhue County looked to stay unsolved. However, thanks to a grassroots effort, some answers may be coming in a baffling case.

A newborn infant boy was found dead in December of 2003 near Frontenac State Park at Florence Township Beach. But he was not the first or the last.

A newborn infant girl was found dead in Red Wing Bay about 12 miles north in 1999. Another dead newborn girl was found at 2007, that time at a marina near Treasure Island Casino.

A Go Fund Me page was formed to try to find DNA answers about who the babies were. According to the page, earlier DNA points to the first two infants being related by at least one parent.

However, now they have more to work with as the groups goal of $10,000 was surpassed thanks to the help of 87 donors. The Parabon Snapshot DNA analysis hopes to find answers that have been eluding everyone for years. The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office will conduct the analysis and try to find familial links.

Many believe the infants were abandoned by a parent. Since the discovery of the first infants body, a new law called the Safe Haven Law has been enacted. It allows a mother in crisis to anonymously leave a child at a hospital or health care facility within a week of the child’s birth.