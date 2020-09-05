 Skip to Content

Influencer culture skewered in Gia Coppola film at Venice

11:37 am National news from the Associated Press

VENICE (AP) — Coronavirus lockdowns have kept most U.S. filmmakers and actors away from the Venice Film Festival. But Gia Coppola and Maya Hawke have brought a bit of today’s America to the Lido with “Mainstream,” a skewering look at YouTube and influencer culture. The two descendants of Hollywood royalty (Coppola is a grandchild of Francis Ford and Hawke is the first-born of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke) said they have been tested repeatedly for the virus since arriving, as required by festival organizers for participants from outside Europe.

Associated Press

