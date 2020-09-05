Israelis protest against PM as coronavirus infections spike

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Israelis have gathered outside the prime minister’s official residence to demand Benjamin Netanyahu’s resignation because he is on trial for corruption charges. The government’s missteps in handling the coronavirus crisis after relative success in its early stages have mostly fueled the demonstrations. The gatherings have been going on for over three months. Police have clashed with protesters on several occasions and used water cannons to clear them off of main streets. The protests gain momentum despite Netanyahu’s foreign policy achievements to normalize ties with more countries. Netanyahu has vowed to remain in office despite being charged last year with bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three long-running corruption investigations.