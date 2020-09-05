Man charged in vehicle killing arrested as he fled country

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Law enforcement authorities have arrested a Minneapolis man charged with vehicular homicide at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia as he attempted to catch a flight to Turkey. The 34-year-old man, Said Sharif Maye, has been accused of intentionally killing a 31-year-old man, Idris Ali Yussuf, in Minneapolis on Aug. 24, the Star Tribune reported. The two men allegedly got into a dispute at a bar. A witness told police that Maye ran his vehicle into Yussuf and pinned him against a car, according to a criminal complaint. Yussuf was taken to the hospital and died of head injuries the next day.