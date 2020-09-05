MARCH FOR CHANGE: Rochester residents rally again at Mayo Park

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - As protests continue across the country, the younger generation in Rochester continue to preach the message of change here in the Med City. Today, they organized another event.

Whether it's defunding the police, providing new resources to underpriviledged or voting for new leaders, people at today's protest had many ideas about what needs to be done in the country to address racial inequality. What they did agree on is that that change is long overdue.

"I'm just tired man," said Eugene Washington, Rochester resident. "It's time for justice and peace."

People in Rochester of all races agree.

"I think there are a lot of great people in Rochester. There are a lot of other people that need to be educated," said activist Danny Solis. "Some of them don't want to be educated so there's a lot of work to do here."

Once again this summer, Med City residents marched from Martin Luther King Jr. Park to Mayo Park in a solidarity march.

"I think people just want to be free to do what they want on the Earth and not be murdered by cops or white supremacists," Solis said. "I think people want the same opportunities white people have had since the inception of this country."

The protest highlighted the racial disparities that exist in systems across the country.

"We're tired of these racist police down here," Washington said. "Every time they see a black person they are like 'I think you look like this person' when they already know the person they are looking for."

Speakers, musicians and activists addressed the crowd, hoping to spur people into action.

"Doing rallies like this but also electing candidates that are committed to change, knocking on doors, making phonecalls, having conversations, running for office, fighting for educational equality and equality in the workplace. All of those things are important," said Solis. "They are all pieces of this giant puzzle that we're all working on hopefully together."

"If we don't come together, it's not going to stop," agreed Washington. "It's not going to stop at all."

Also on hand was a voter registration table, one way of bringing about change.

"I'm going to do whatever I need to do. I'm going to live. I'm going to breathe. I'm going to be free," said one speaker.

While Solis is optimistic about upcoming elections being a chance for change in the Med City, Washington is less excited. He says he feels his voice is still not heard even though he votes in all elections.

However, while Washington says that the majority of cops he has met are racist, he does not believe getting rid of police departments is the answer.