Migrants are moved from overcrowded Italian island facility

LAMPEDUSA ISLAND, Italy (AP) — Hundreds of migrants have been transferred to a ferry from a tiny Italian island to relieve severe overcrowding during the coronavirus pandemic at a residence for asylum-seekers. After their transfer on Saturday, they must spend 14 days in precautionary quarantine on the ferry. The vessel was chartered by the Italian government, after Lampedusa’s mayor and Sicily’s governor complained about the risk of spreading COVID-19. In Lampedusa’s migrant center, there were some 2,000 people in a facility that should hold not even 200. After quarantine the migrants will be taken to a residence on Sicily or the Italian mainland while their asylum applications are processed.