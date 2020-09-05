Minnesota reports 4 COVID-19 deaths, over 900 cases

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Four people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota and another 924 have confirmed infections. The Minnesota Department of Health reports that the 18,710 tests they ran resulted in 924 people testing positive, resulting in a 4.9% positivity rate. Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 188, an increase of about 30%. The number of hospitalizations from COVID-19 increased slightly to 279, but the number has held mostly steady in recent weeks. Three of the deaths reported Saturday came from people who lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities. They were all in their 80s.