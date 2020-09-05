Quarantine a small price to pay for Australian in Venice

VENICE (AP) — Roderick MacKay had to get government approval to leave Australia, spent two weeks in preventive quarantine in Italy and will be locked up in a hotel back in Australia for another two weeks upon his return. But the 33-year-old director says it’s a small price to pay to get to bring his first feature film,“The Furnace,” to the Venice Film Festival, especially after it took six years to make. “The Furnace” explores a forgotten aspect of the 19th century western Australian gold rush, in which Muslim and Sikh camel handlers from India, Afghanistan and Persia were brought in by the British to help open up the Outback, some essentially working as indentured laborers.