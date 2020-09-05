Several boats sink during Texas parade for President Trump

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A spokesperson for the Travis County sheriff’s office in Texas says “several” boats sank while taking part in a parade in support of President Donald Trump. Spokesperson Kristen Dark said there are no reports of fatalities or injuries and that investigators have not determined how many boats sank during the Saturday event on the lake near Austin. Dark said there is no reason to suspect foul play in the sinking, but a cause has not been determined. The National Weather Service says there was no severe weather in the area and that winds were generally calm.