Severe storms possible tonight; Much cooler weather expected next week

We are looking at some beautiful summer-like conditions this Labor Day holiday weekend, but strong to severe storms are expected Saturday night into early Sunday. This evening, clouds will gradually build ahead of our latest storm system. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 60s with gusty south winds at 10-20 mph.

Storms are expected to move in from the west, impacting areas along the I-35 corridor around 11 p.m.-Midnight. Storms should be arriving in the Rochester area around 1 a.m., continuing to push towards the southeast. Large hail, roughly the size of a golf ball, will be the main threat overnight. Heavy rainfall of 1-2" and periodic damaging winds are also expected. Before heading to be tonight, make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts.

The bulk of storm activity looks to exit the area around 5 a.m. with a few lingering showers possible before 7 a.m. Clouds will gradually clear throughout the morning with a mix of sun and clouds expected for Sunday. Temperatures in the low 80s will give us a taste of summer before much cooler conditions are expected for the week ahead.

A passing cold front will drastically drop temperatures into Monday, as highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. More clouds than sun are expected throughout the day with a chance of showers possible during the afternoon. Temperatures do not look to escape the 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance of scattered showers.

Temperatures slowly rebound to the 60s for the late week, with Thursday looking to be the driest day of the week, featuring a mix of sun and clouds. Friday and Saturday look to be partly sunny as well, but the afternoon could bring a chance for isolated showers. Temperatures are still going to be well below normal, but at least warm back into the mid 60s.