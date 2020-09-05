Vikings put LB Gedeon on PUP; 9 draft picks on active roster

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have placed linebacker Ben Gedeon on the physically unable to perform list as part of their roster paring for the regular season. Gedeon, a fourth-year player, was in the starting lineup for 22 games over the past three seasons. He has been waiting for clearance to practice after concussion symptoms dogged him in 2019 and limited him to eight games. The Vikings waived 22 players to reach the 53-man limit. Most of them are expected to be on the expanded 16-man practice squad. Backup center Brett Jones was the only vested veteran who had his contract terminated.