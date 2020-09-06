Albania to hold parliamentary election on April 25 next year

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s president has set April 25 as the date for the country’s next parliamentary election, a key condition for starting negotiations to join the European Union. President Ilir Meta on Sunday announced the date to elect 140 new lawmakers following talks with the political parties earlier this week and constitutional amendments that aimed to hold better elections. Post-communist Albania’s elections have always been contested and marred by irregularities, including vote-buying and the manipulation of ballot counts. The new voting changes include open lists of candidates, electronically verified voters, and partial depoliticizing of the election commissions.