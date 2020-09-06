Almost 300 Rohingya found on beach in Indonesia’s Aceh

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) — Almost 300 Rohingya Muslims were found on a beach in Indonesia’s Aceh province Monday and were evacuated by military, police and Red Cross volunteers. The group arrived from one boat and were given shelter and other assistance. Another boat of 94 hungry, weak Rohingya had been found off Aceh in June. Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims have fled Buddhist-majority Myanmar due to a military crackdown, and many live in densely crowded refugee camps in Bangladesh. Rights activists fear large numbers of Rohingya have gone to sea, fleeing ongoing persecution in Myanmar and hardship in the camps in Bangladesh where traffickers may promise the refugees a better life abroad.