Beirut search effort sparked by dog stops, no survivor found

BEIRUT (AP) — A search operation in a building that collapsed during last month’s deadly blast in Beirut has stopped after rescue workers said they did not find any survivors. The operation in the historic Mar Mikhail district had gripped Lebanon since Thursday after a search-and-rescue dog signaled that a survivor might be buried under the rubble a month after the Aug. 4, blast that killed 191 people, wounded nearly 6,500 and left quarter of a million people homeless. The head of the Chilean search team told journalists at the scene late Saturday that no bodies had been found either.