BLAND TO BEAUTIFUL: Med City artists create barricade murals

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Local artists are creating murals on barricades in downtown Rochester.





Murals by Willow Gentile

Willow Gentile, the owner of Willowmina Art Studio, is one of the artists showcasing her abstract style mural in front of the Bremer Bank.

She said Destination Medical Center and Threshold Arts created an initiative to support local visual artists, by providing them a grant through the CARES Act funding.

"The CARES ACT is for us artists who have been impacted financially through COVID-19. And a lot of times we kind of forget about us artists, especially visual arts. And because of restaurants being closed, that's where we show a lot of our artwork and galleries having to be closed, so this really helps us out to get through these tough times." Gentile said.

Artists had to apply for the program, and at least five artists were selected.





Leah Joy Bee Mural

Leah Joy Bee, the owner of Canvas & Chardonnay, was another artist selected. Her mural is in front of Cafe Steam. She hopes her bright color artwork brings happiness to those who see it.

"I hope that this mural can bring some joy into people's lives. Especially, on Broadway, a lot of people are going to be driving by here. And I just hope its a big giant hug to people. Especially during a time where we can't actually physically hug," she said

Gentile said downtown goers have told her what her painting means to them.

"Every time they say, 'this makes me smile.' And they just keep saying, 'keep doing what you're doing', and 'thanks for adding beauty to the downtown area'," she said.

Although the pandemic has not made it easy for many artists, Gentile and Joy Bee share words of encouragement for others hoping to showcase their visual artwork.

"Keep persevering and try to be flexible in seeing the opportunities. Because, so many times you might think that 'maybe that opportunity isn't for me,' or 'I don't know that', just reach and apply for things even if you are not sure. Just go for it," Gentile said

"We want your art. Even if you have never done a mural before. Or if you are feeling nervous about sharing your art with other people. You never know until you try it out and we need your art," Joy Bee said.





Joy Bee hopes there will be more art initiatives within the Med City.

”We have a lot of essential workers in this town, but art is also essential for a happy brain, ” said Leah Joy Bee.



Joy Bee is finishing up her barricade mural in downtown Rochester.



