Drastic drop in temperatures and more rain on the way this week

Strong to severe storms early Sunday morning dropped much needed rain for the area, ranging from 0.25" to 0.50" east of Hwy 52 and even upwards of 3.00" in the Cresco, Iowa area. We did manage some sunshine throughout the afternoon, with one last taste of summer before a big change in temperatures moves in for the new week.

Overnight, a cold front will pass through the region, dropping temperatures into the low 50s. A few clouds are possible with winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Conditions will really feel like fall this week, thanks to the cooler temperatures, and you'll want to have the umbrella handy during the early week as rain chances are likely during the early week. More clouds than sunshine are expected for much of Labor Day on Monday. Afternoon temperatures look to hover around 60 degrees with a chance of rain during the late afternoon and evening. Additional rain is expected to impact the region throughout Tuesday and Wednesday with daily temperatures only looking to manage the low 50s. Over these three days, our area could pick up anywhere from 1-3" of rain.

Thursday will see a break from the precipitation, with high pressure taking control for a short time. Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected with temperatures warming into the low 60s. Much of Friday and Saturday looks to remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but the afternoon may bring an isolated chance for showers to the region. Temperatures continue to gradually warm into the mid 60s for the weekend with abundant sunshine on tap for Sunday.