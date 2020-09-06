Fire on oil tanker off Sri Lanka extinguished after 3 days

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s navy says a fire on a large oil tanker drifting off the country’s coast has been extinguished after burning for three days, as a team of experts moved to salvage the vessel. Four tugboats, three Sri Lankan navy ships and six Indian ships battled the fire since Thursday. Five Sri Lankan coast guard ships and gunboats also took part in the effort. Earlier Sunday, the navy said a team of experts was already on one of the tugboats, while another 10 British and Dutch professionals, including rescue operation specialists, disaster evaluators and legal consultants, were also expected to join the mission to salvage the ship. The fire killed one crew member.