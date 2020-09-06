Iowa man killed in two-vehicle crash

CLAYTON COUNTY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has died in a car crash. KIMT-TV reports a car and a utility terrain vehicle crashed Saturday morning in Clayton County, Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol told the television station that 23-year-old Cedar Rapids resident Jasmyne Jones tried to pass 72-year-old Byron Meyer in his UTV. But according to the crash report Meyer turned and the two vehicles collided. Postville resident Meyer was thrown from the UTV and died. He wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. His 68-year-old passenger Eileen Meyer was injured and hospitalized. She was wearing a seatbelt.