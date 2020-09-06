Navajo Nation calls for investigation into Fort Hood deaths

DALLAS (AP) — The Navajo Nation has joined calls for an accounting of the deaths at Fort Hood after one of its members became the latest soldier from the U.S. Army post in Texas to die. Officials say 25-year-old Corlton L. Chee, of Pinehill, New Mexico, died Wednesday after he collapsed following a physical fitness training exercise five days earlier. Data obtained by the Associated Press shows he was the 28th soldier from the central Texas post to die this year. The Navajo Nation Council praised Chee in a statement and urged the Army to investigate his and the other soldiers’ deaths. The Army says Chee’s death is being investigated.