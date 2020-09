NEAR EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Rochester man was killed in a single -vehicle crash Sunday morning in Olmsted County.

It happened on I-90 around 11 a.m. at the Marion Rest Area near Eyota.

A 59-year-old man was westbound on I-90 when his Toyota Camry left the road and hit a tree.

He died at the scene.

Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Eyota Ambulance and Eyota Fire responded.