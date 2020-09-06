Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 12:45 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Dodge County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT

FOR SOUTHERN DODGE COUNTY…

At 1223 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hayfield, or

near Dodge Center, moving southeast at 25 mph. These storms have

shown signs of weakening over the past 15 minutes.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is possible.

This severe storm will be near…

Hayfield around 1230 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Oslo,

Highway 30 And County 3, County Roads 6 And 15, County Roads 6 And 9,

County Roads 3 And 6, County Roads 5 And 6 and Highway 56 And County

6.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…<50MPH