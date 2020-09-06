Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 2:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Fayette County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN FAYETTE COUNTY…

At 116 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Stanley, or

near Oelwein, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern Fayette County, including the following locations…

Highways 3 And 187, County Roads 3 And W 45 and County Roads 3 And W

33.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…<50MPH