Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 3:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Winnebago County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT

FOR NORTHERN KOSSUTH…NORTHERN HANCOCK AND WINNEBAGO COUNTIES…

At 245 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elmore, or 24

miles northwest of Forest City, moving southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Forest City, Lake Mills, Rice Lake, Union Slogh, Buffalo Center,

Bancroft, Swea City, Thompson, Leland, Lakota, Crystal Lake, Woden,

Rake, Ledyard, Scarville, Miller, Hayfield, Pilot Knob State Park,

Lake Mills Municipal Airport and Forest City Municipal Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

&&

HAIL…2.00IN;

WIND…60MPH