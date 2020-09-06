Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 4:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Cerro Gordo County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CDT

FOR NORTHERN WRIGHT…SOUTHEASTERN KOSSUTH…SOUTHERN HANCOCK AND

SOUTHWESTERN CERRO GORDO COUNTIES…

At 345 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Belmond, or 11

miles south of Garner, moving southeast at 45 mph. Another strong

thunderstorms is moving out of Kossuth county and into Wright county

behind the first storm.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Clarion, Belmond, Britt, Elm Lake, Kanawha, Klemme, Wesley, Corwith,

Meservey, Goodell, Duncan, St. Benedict, Sexton, Hutchins, Clarion

Municipal Airport and Belmond Municipal Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH