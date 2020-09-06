Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 4:30 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Cerro Gordo County

…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN HARDIN…

SOUTHEASTERN WRIGHT…FRANKLIN…NORTHWESTERN BUTLER AND SOUTHEASTERN

CERRO GORDO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 430 AM CDT…

The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe

limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in effect until 900 AM CDT

for central and north central Iowa.