Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 4:30 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Floyd County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN FLOYD COUNTY…

At 418 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Charles City to Greene, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe storms will be near…

Nashua around 430 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include

Highway 14 And County Road B 60, Bunns Woods County Park, Howards

Wood Recreational Area, Roseville, County Roads 147 And T 34, County

Roads B 60 And T 64 and Oakwood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH