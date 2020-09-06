Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 4:30 AM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 4:30 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Floyd County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT
FOR SOUTHEASTERN FLOYD COUNTY…
At 418 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Charles City to Greene, moving east at 50 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
These severe storms will be near…
Nashua around 430 AM CDT.
Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include
Highway 14 And County Road B 60, Bunns Woods County Park, Howards
Wood Recreational Area, Roseville, County Roads 147 And T 34, County
Roads B 60 And T 64 and Oakwood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL…<.75IN;
WIND…60MPH