Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Fayette County

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 486, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM

CDT EARLY THIS MORNING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA

FLOYD MITCHELL

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

CHICKASAW CLAYTON FAYETTE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHARLES CITY, ELKADER, NEW HAMPTON,

OELWEIN, AND OSAGE.