Summer of protest: Chance for change, but obstacles exposed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The three-month summer stretch between Memorial Day and Labor Day has both galvanized broad public support for the racial justice movement and exposed the obstacles to turning that support into concrete political and policy changes. It’s also clarified the choice for voters in the presidential race. President Donald Trump rarely mentions George Floyd or other Black Americans killed by police. Democrat Joe Biden argues that the summer of protests can become a catalyst for tackling systemic racism. Polls show Biden has an advantage among Americans when it comes to which candidate can manage the country better through the protests.