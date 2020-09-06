Typhoon unleashes rain, strong winds in southern Japan

TOKYO (AP) — The second powerful typhoon to slam Japan in a week has unleashed fierce winds and rain on southern islands, blowing off rooftops and leaving homes without power as it edged northward into an area vulnerable to flooding and mudslides. Weather officials warned that rainfall from what could be a record storm would be as fierce as a bucket of water poured over head. Warnings have been issued, days in advance, for people to be ready to take shelter and stock up on food and water. Several rivers on the main southwestern island of Kyushu are at risk of overflowing. Typhoon Haishen is packing sustained winds of up to 112 miles per hour and is on course to hit the Korean Peninsula this week.