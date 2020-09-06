Virus deaths surpass 1,000 as Israel mulls new restrictions

JERUSALEM (AP) — The coronavirus death toll in Israel has surged past 1,000, as the government mulls steps to impose new restrictions to quell the rapid spread. Israel earned praise for its early handling of the virus crisis, but since reopening the economy in May, new cases have spiked to record levels and the government is being blamed for mismanaging the resurgence. The most recent spike has seen more than 3,000 new cases diagnosed a day and raised the specter of a renewed nationwide lockdown. The government is expected to convene Sunday to vote on locking down numerous so-called “red” cities that have seen the most widespread outbreaks.