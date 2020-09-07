2 top Thai pro-democracy protesters released from jail

BANGKOK (AP) — Two top leaders of Thailand’s pro-democracy protest movement have been released from jail after police agreed they no longer needed to be detained for investigation. Arnon Nampha and Panupong Jadnok were initially arrested on charges including sedition after a protest in July. They were granted bail, but police initially made a remand request because of their continued protest activities. Both said they would continue protesting. The movement wants new elections and says the current government came to power undemocratically. Arnon and several other activists have pushed harder, calling for reforms to the traditionally sacrosanct monarchy. The authorities have sometimes strongly criticized the protesters but have also appeared to treat them gingerly to avoid making them martyrs.