Belarus activists go missing, colleagues fear detention

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A leading opposition activist and two other members of an opposition council in Belarus have gone missing. Their colleagues fear they were detained as part of the authorities’ efforts to squelch nearly a month of protests against the re-election of the country’s authoritarian leader. One of those missing is Maria Kolesnikova, a member of a council created to facilitate talks with President Alexander Lukashenko on a transition of power. She was reportedly put on a minibus and driven away by unidentified people Monday. Her disappearance follows a massive rally on Sunday demaning the resignation of Lukashenko. The Belarusian leader extended his 26-year rule in the Aug. 9 election that the opposition and some poll workers say was rigged.