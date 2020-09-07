Cool, wet weather this week

A cool, unsettled Labor Day

Cooler air is blowing into the region today as a cold front pushes through the Upper Mississippi Valley on the heels of a front that swept through the area last evening. This reinforcing shot of cool air, coupled with thicker clouds and rain chances approaching from the west will make for a cool and unsettled Labor Day across the area. We'll have light rain showers, especially along and north of Interstate 90 this afternoon with high temperatures only in the upper 50s. That's about 15 degrees cooler than the typical high this time of the year and within a degree or two of the coolest Labor Day high temperature in Rochester history. The coolest on record has been 58 degrees on September 6, 1965.

Windy, wet, chilly Tuesday

A storm system from the Rocky Mountains will move into our area for Tuesday, bringing thick clouds, raw winds, and some heavy rounds of rainfall. Expect up to an inch of rainfall tomorrow with high temperatures only in the upper 40s while raw northeast winds reaching 25 miles per hour at times adding an extra chill to the air. It will essentially be a preview of weather we typically see in late October or November.