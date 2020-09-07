El Salvador prosecutors search prisons in pact investigation

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Prosecutors in El Salvador have searched two prisons to investigate whether the administration of President Nayib Bukele had negotiated with one of the country’s most powerful gangs to lower the murder rate and win their support in mid-term elections in exchange for prison privileges. The prosecutors’ office said Monday that agents searched two prisons where gang members are held to look for documents or other evidence. The searches were carried out at prisons in Zacatecoluca and Izalco. Attorney General Raúl Melara said, “we are not going to allow anyone to negotiate with terrorists,” adding “that is not acceptable from any perspective.”