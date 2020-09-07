If doing less means saving more, try these 5 money moves

The spread of COVID-19 has forced people out of their normal routines and into quarantine. And while the majority of people are struggling rather than saving, some people have been able to stash more money away due to widespread closures. Avoiding restaurants, travel and other out-of-the-house expenses may have helped you accumulate some cash over the last few months. If you’ve been able to save, you can use those funds to set yourself up for financial success. Padding an emergency fund, investing or exploring real estate are the smart money moves to make now.