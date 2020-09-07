Labor Day bringing Biden to Pa., Harris and Pence to Wis.

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The 2020 presidential race is entering its final phase. Democratic candidate Joe Biden is set to visit Pennsylvania for a virtual AFL-CIO town hall, and he’s collecting a trio of Labor Day endorsements from organized labor. Running mate Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence travel to Wisconsin, a sign of the state’s growing importance. President Donald Trump planned an afternoon news conference from the White House. Labor Day typically marks the unofficial start to the fall campaign as candidates accelerate their activity for the final sprint. But Monday’s events are playing out this year against the backdrop of a pandemic that has upended campaigning, forcing much of the traditional activity online.