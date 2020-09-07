LABOR DAY: Lake celebrations continue despite chilly weather

NEAR ORONOCO, Minn. (KTTC) -- In the land of 10,000 lakes, it's almost like a right of passage to spend Labor Day out on the water. But, the last hurrah of summer is feeling a little different than in years past.

"We still have the great community here where we camp. Lots of family. Lots of friends," Lake Zumbro goer Joe Sass said. "So, yes, we have a concern. But, we are able to live our life pretty fabulously."

State health officials urged Minnesotas to not let COVID-19 precautions take a holiday this weekend, too. Another possible damper appeared Monday morning, as the once great weekend weather decided to take a dip.

"Mother nature took a turn on us this morning," Sass said. "I think it was 74 degrees when I came out at 11 o'clock last night and it was 55 degrees this morning."

The chilly Monday didn't stop the heartier Minnesotans from giving summer a proper send off.

"It's a little cold, but the season is short," Lake Zumbro Jet Skier Jake Savage said. "You gotta get our here while you can."

With some choosing to pack up and head home Monday morning, Savage saw the empty water as an opportunity.

"Yeah, there's not one out here at all," Savage said. "Sometimes it's nice to have some extra waves but there's no one to keep your eye out for at all. No one to run you over."

But, like they say, all good things must come to an end.

"Last round, maybe," Savage said.

"Most likely not," Savage's friend and skiing partner Adam Ryan chimed in.

But do they? While the three day weekend may be the "unofficial" end to summer, Minnesota's outdoor season, is far from over.

"I kind of do it all," Lake Zumbro goer Tyler Sass said. "Summer, be on the water. Fall, go hunting, deer, duck, geese. Winter, ice fishing and spring more fishing."

"You know, the trees are gonna start changing," another boater on Lake Zumbro, Sara Benda said. "We even noticed they changed a bit from yesterday. We'll have her back out again next weekend and enjoy the colors.

"This isn't the end by any means," Sass said.