Minnesota reports 3 more deaths, 638 new coronavirus cases

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials have reported 638 new cases of the coronavirus, and three additional deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 1,860. The state has reported a total of 81,225 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. As of Monday, 275 people were hospitalized with the virus, including 136 in intensive care. The new figures come after days of warnings from state officials to stay vigilant, wear masks and continue to social distance during weekend gatherings over the Labor Day holiday.