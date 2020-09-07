Pakistan seeking relief from $5.8B fine over mining lease

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan is seeking the reversal of a $5.8 billion penalty imposed by an international tribunal for denying a mining lease to an Australian company, saying that paying the fine will hinder its ability to cope with the coronavirus pandemic. Officials said the World Bank’s International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes is considering Pakistan’s request to annul the 2019 ruling in favor of Tethyan Copper Corp. So far, there’s no indication efforts to reach a settlement outside of the tribunal have made headway. If they fail, instead of yielding a bonanza, the rich copper and gold resources in Reko Diq district in southwestern Pakistan’s Baluchistan province bordering Iran a decade ago may cost the country dearly.