Pineda stays sharp with 7 innings as Twins beat Tigers 6-2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ryan Jeffers hit his first major league homer to spark a four-run third inning for Minnesota, Michael Pineda stayed sharp in his return from suspension with seven innings, and the Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 6-2. Pineda allowed three hits, two walks and two runs with eight strikeouts for his first victory since Sept. 1, 2019. After serving a 60-game penalty for taking a banned weight-loss drug, Pineda debuted last week with six innings as the Twins beat Chicago. Jeffers crushed a full-count fastball from Tigers starter Michael Fulmer an estimated 437 feet into the juniper wall behind center field.