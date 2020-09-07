Rep. Hagedorn releases internal review findings on office spending

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota's First Congressional District Representative Jim Hagedorn released findings on his Facebook page Monday of the internal review of his office's spending.

The review was launched after reports surfaced that Hagedorn became the highest spending congressman in the country, spending nearly 40 percent of his annual Members Representational Allowance (MRA) in the first quarter of 2020. Hagedorn's office spent $270,000 on printing and mailing.

The internal review was conducted by a well known ethics attorney, Elliot Berke. The review states that Chief of Staff, Peter Su was responsible for contracting with both Abernathy West and Invocq to handle printing services.

Congressman Hagedorn weighed in on the content of what was being printed but did not select either vendor.

When reviewing the vendors, the review found Abernathy West had potential familial ties as the company shared the same co-working address, phone service, and registered agent as Artemis ESB. That company's CEO is Mr. Su’s brother Szu-Nien Su.

The other company, Invocq, is a graphic design company based in Texas where another staffer, part-timer John Sample is a part owner.

In the review Berke states that Hagedorn was unaware of either of these ties to each company.

The review cites, "According to a provision in the House Administration Committee Member’s Congressional Handbook: Unless specifically authorized by an applicable provision of federal law, House Rules, or Committee Regulations, no Member, relative of the Member, or anyone with whom the Member has a professional or legal relationship may directly benefit from the expenditure of the MRA."

Hagedorn was actually overcharged by each company compared to others that could've been used. More than $15,000 was eventually returned to his office.

The review concludes: "Congressman Hagedorn fully agrees that he is ultimately responsible for actions of those in his employ, even when those actions are taken without his knowledge." It also states he did not break any House rules.

