Supporters gather for Assange court extradition showdown

LONDON (AP) — Lawyers for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and the U.S. government are squaring off in a London court at a high-stakes extradition case delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. American prosecutors have indicted the 49-year-old Australian on 18 espionage and computer misuse charges over Wikileaks’ publication of secret U.S. military documents a decade ago. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison. Assange’s lawyers say the prosecution is a politically motivated abuse of power that will stifle press freedom. Several dozen Assange supporters, including fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, gathered outside the Old Bailey courthouse on Monday morning before the hearing, which is due to last until early October.