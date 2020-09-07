Timeline of Julian Assange’s legal battles over past decade

LONDON (AP) — A British judge has rejected a request by lawyers for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to ignore allegations against him in a U.S. indictment that the defense says was sprung on it “out of the blue.” Assange appeared Monday in a London court to fight American prosecutors’ attempt to send him to the U.S. to stand trial for espionage. The development comes 10 years after an arrest warrant for Assange was issued by Swedish prosecutors. Assange’s legal saga has had many twists and turns, including a long stay at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London where he sought asylum.