Vice President to make Labor Day campaign stop in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (KTTC) -- Vice President Mike Pence will spend his Labor Day campaigning in La Crosse. Air Force Two is expected to arrive in La Crosse around 10:45 a.m. The vice president will speak at the Dairyland Power Cooperative.

The Vice President has been in Wisconsin several times already this year, most recently visiting Tankcraft Corporation in Darien on August 19th. That visit came during the Democratic National Convention.

According to the Office of the Vice President, Monday's message is focused on thanking the hardworking labor force and highlighting the administration's pro-growth job policies and the effect they have had in Wisconsin.

While Mike Pence is in La Crosse Monday, Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris will be making a stop in Milwaukee. She will speak with black business owners and union members there.