Vikings choose rookie Chisena for speed on special teams

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dan Chisena was the only undrafted rookie the Minnesota Vikings kept on their initial active roster for the regular season. The former Penn State track star was simply too fast to let slip away. The Vikings have six other wide receivers in front of Chisena on their depth chart, so he’s unlikely to see much time with the offense this year. There’s no guarantee how long he’ll stay with the team, either, in this pandemic-altered season. Chisena was deemed worthy of a spot for now because of the impact he can make on special teams coverage units with his speed.