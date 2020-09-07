Wet and unseasonably cool conditions ahead

Labor Day usually marks the end of summer for most people, but today it felt more like the first day of fall! High temperatures stayed in the low to mid 60s across the region, nearly a 30 degree drop from yesterday!

The cool temperatures aren't going anywhere this week (and will actually be getting colder!) and we'll add a few days of rainfall to the mix. Tuesday is looking like a washout: widespread rain expected for the majority of the day and into the overnight hours. If you're wanting to get a walk or run in, you'll have to do it in the early morning if you want to stay dry.

Rainfall accumulations for Tuesday look to range from about a half-inch to an inch for most, with over an inch possible in isolated areas. Now as we head into Wednesday, it looks like the soaking rain will continue. By Thursday morning we could see over two inches of rainfall, maybe closing in on three inches in some areas!

We'll welcome the rain with open arms as it will drastically improve drought conditions across the area. Though some people may not be as thrilled about the temperature outlook! Tuesday is looking like the coldest day with highs staying in the upper 40s for most. You'll also want to keep an eye on overnight lows: sensitive plants may need to be covered or brought inside for the next few nights.

Happy Labor Day, and enjoy our early preview of fall this week!