Killing of 7 investigated at California marijuana grow site

AGUANGA, Calif. (AP) — Detectives are investigating what prompted the Labor Day killings of seven people at an illegal marijuana growing operation in a rural Southern California community known for horse ranches and plant nurseries along dirt roads. Authorities said Tuesday that the shootings the small community of Aguanga north of San Diego appeared to be an isolated incident and do not represent a threat to the general public. Deputies who arrived at the location before dawn Monday found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds who later died and the the bodies of six more people. A news conference is planned for Tuesday evening.