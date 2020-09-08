AG: Women committed hate crime by attacking Trump supporters

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Two women are facing hate crime charges after confronting a 7-year-old boy and his mother outside the Democratic National Convention in Delaware over their support of President Donald Trump and seizing a “Make America Great Again” hat. A grand jury on Tuesday indicted 21-year-old Olivia Winslow and 21-year-old Camryn Amy on felony charges of robbery, conspiracy and committing a hate crime, and a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child. Amy also was indicted on misdemeanor charges of assaulting a man who tried to retrieve the hat, attempting to assault the boy’s mother, and offensive touching of the boy.